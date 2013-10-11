© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Components | October 11, 2013
Where is my dog?
Swiss-based u‑blox has been chosen by Taipei-based Tracker Technology for their compact MSP340 pet tracking collar.
The collar supports real-time as well as historical tracking of pets for over 2 days on a single charge, plus geo-fence alarm that alerts owners when their pet has left a pre-defined boundary, and battery-low alarm. The compact device integrates u-blox’ ultra-miniature AMY GPS and LEON GSM surface-mount modules resulting in a small, wearable collar that keeps owners in touch with pets at all times via Android smartphone, no matter where they are.
“Pets are a very important part of millions of people’s lives, and knowing where they are brings great peace of mind to their owners,” said James Lin, Tracker CEO “only recently has tracking technology reached the level of integration, power consumption and reliability required for practical application in extremely small, battery operated devices. u-blox has achieved the electronic state-of-the-art in this discipline, allowing us to design a practical and dependable pet tracking collar with ultra-long battery life.”
“We are now reaching the tipping point where satellite tracking technology can be easily, practically and economically integrated into virtually anything of value,” said Ming Chiang, u-blox Taiwan Country Manager, “for millions of people around the world, a pet is not just a domestic animal, but a member of the family. We are therefore very proud to contribute our key positioning and cellular technologies to Tracker’s device.”c
