Fingerprint Cards says: We are not being acquired

It could have been a real news bomb, Samsung's acquisition of Swedish Fingerprint Cards, that is if it had been true. However, the press release that caught wind this morning, was infact false.

Several major Swedish newspapers reported this morning about the sensational deal that claimed that that Samsung was interested in acquiring FPC USD 650 million. However, it quickly turned out that the “news” was a forgery, which again reminds us of the dangers of online news coverage. Fingerprint comment on it:



“The news in today’s media that Fingerprint Cards AB has been acquired by Samsung is incorrect. The previous pressrelease was not sent by Fingerprint Cards AB. Trading in the share has been suspended.



What has happened will be reported to the police and to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. “