Model-based design ... - page 4

Since its inception, MBD has been questioned on its capability and functionality relative to traditional system development and on its efficient use of overall system resources.

This is where strong efforts from component suppliers, simulation- and deployment-vendors, and tools complier providers have “merged” and results today are comparable to traditional deployment methods. Of course, any code development written for a real-time system can be created in an inefficient way, depending on the implementation method used. With MBD, profiling, cross-optimization options and strong advantages in safety-critical system development can be combined, so that code development overheads are minimized and highest performance results are achieved. MathWorks offers tool qualification for use of Embedded Coder with IEC 61508, ISO 26262, and related functional safety standards.This mix of capability is much more difficult to achieve in a standard design flow. In the example above a standard FOC model is implemented on Analog Devices ADSP-CM40x series. In this model, position and current loop feedback are executing in 15 us, supporting real-time profiling of both the current scheme and debug facility. It also allows tracking functionality of the overall FOC scheme.Both MBD simulation results and real-time data can now be evaluated and compared with ideal system functionality in relation to the target specification. This ultimately enables a designer to constantly improve system efficiency, functionality and performance, and to evaluate how a given element or component in the signal chain is performing against specification.This paper has described a “new” way of architecting a motor control system with the use of MBD. Today’s embedded processors must have the balance of performance, cost and size to allow development and higher level abstractions of graphical tools, so forming the basis for highly optimized systems embracing time to market, safety, performance and scalability.All images-----Source: Analog Devices