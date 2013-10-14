© Analog Devices Application Notes | October 14, 2013
This mix of capability is much more difficult to achieve in a standard design flow. In the example above a standard FOC model is implemented on Analog Devices ADSP-CM40x series. In this model, position and current loop feedback are executing in 15 us, supporting real-time profiling of both the current scheme and debug facility. It also allows tracking functionality of the overall FOC scheme.
Both MBD simulation results and real-time data can now be evaluated and compared with ideal system functionality in relation to the target specification. This ultimately enables a designer to constantly improve system efficiency, functionality and performance, and to evaluate how a given element or component in the signal chain is performing against specification.
This paper has described a “new” way of architecting a motor control system with the use of MBD. Today’s embedded processors must have the balance of performance, cost and size to allow development and higher level abstractions of graphical tools, so forming the basis for highly optimized systems embracing time to market, safety, performance and scalability.
All images © Analog Devices.
-----
Source: Analog Devices
Model-based design ... - page 4
Since its inception, MBD has been questioned on its capability and functionality relative to traditional system development and on its efficient use of overall system resources.
This is where strong efforts from component suppliers, simulation- and deployment-vendors, and tools complier providers have “merged” and results today are comparable to traditional deployment methods. Of course, any code development written for a real-time system can be created in an inefficient way, depending on the implementation method used. With MBD, profiling, cross-optimization options and strong advantages in safety-critical system development can be combined, so that code development overheads are minimized and highest performance results are achieved. MathWorks offers tool qualification for use of Embedded Coder with IEC 61508, ISO 26262, and related functional safety standards.
Application Note
Chapter Index
This mix of capability is much more difficult to achieve in a standard design flow. In the example above a standard FOC model is implemented on Analog Devices ADSP-CM40x series. In this model, position and current loop feedback are executing in 15 us, supporting real-time profiling of both the current scheme and debug facility. It also allows tracking functionality of the overall FOC scheme.
Both MBD simulation results and real-time data can now be evaluated and compared with ideal system functionality in relation to the target specification. This ultimately enables a designer to constantly improve system efficiency, functionality and performance, and to evaluate how a given element or component in the signal chain is performing against specification.
This paper has described a “new” way of architecting a motor control system with the use of MBD. Today’s embedded processors must have the balance of performance, cost and size to allow development and higher level abstractions of graphical tools, so forming the basis for highly optimized systems embracing time to market, safety, performance and scalability.
All images © Analog Devices.
-----
Source: Analog Devices
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments