© Analog Devices Application Notes | October 14, 2013
Model-Based Design (MBD) has been a discussion topic for decades but has only in recent years evolved into a complete design flow - from model creation to complete implementation. In the 1970s analog computing platforms were available for simulation but control hardware implementation was done at the transistor level.
Now at the start of this decade, complete MBD allows a common control design for both simulation and hardware implementation platforms enabling complex control algorithms to be rapidly deployed on hardware platforms.
MBD is a process that uses a system model as an executable specification throughout development. This simulation-based approach gives you a better understanding of design alternatives and trade-offs than traditional hardware prototype-based design methodologies, enabling you to optimize your design to meet predefined performance criteria.
These models, used with simulation tools, can lead to rapid prototyping, software testing and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation. Simulation enables specification discrepancies and modeling errors to be found immediately, rather than later in the design cycle. Automatic code generation eliminates the manual steps in implementation the same algorithm to run on the hardware platform. This simplifies the design process, minimizes errors in hardware design implementation and reduces the overall time-to-market.
Model-based design of advanced motor control systems
Leveraging advanced processor functionality to facilitate ease of design has been discussed throughout recent decades. An application note, written by Anders Frederiksen.
Nowadays even greater design flexibility allows engineers to use standard Model-Based design with MATLAB® and Simulink® can be used to optimize motor control systems functionality and to minimize overall design time. It also enables design engineers to reuse simulation models to ensure the correct functionality and desired performance of a system in its end market application.
Application Note
Chapter Index
Model-Based Design (MBD) has been a discussion topic for decades but has only in recent years evolved into a complete design flow - from model creation to complete implementation. In the 1970s analog computing platforms were available for simulation but control hardware implementation was done at the transistor level.
Simulation tools advances though to the 2000s saw the introduction of graphical control schematic entry tools and control design tools that vastly simplified the task of complex control design and evaluation. However, the control system designer still developed the hardware control algorithm by writing C code to mirror the simulated design.
Now at the start of this decade, complete MBD allows a common control design for both simulation and hardware implementation platforms enabling complex control algorithms to be rapidly deployed on hardware platforms.
MBD is a process that uses a system model as an executable specification throughout development. This simulation-based approach gives you a better understanding of design alternatives and trade-offs than traditional hardware prototype-based design methodologies, enabling you to optimize your design to meet predefined performance criteria.
All image © Analog Devices.Rather than using complex structures and extensive software code, designers can define models with advanced functional characteristics using continuous-time and discrete-time building blocks. Existing C code can be integrated with standard control library blocks to maximize design efficiency.
These models, used with simulation tools, can lead to rapid prototyping, software testing and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation. Simulation enables specification discrepancies and modeling errors to be found immediately, rather than later in the design cycle. Automatic code generation eliminates the manual steps in implementation the same algorithm to run on the hardware platform. This simplifies the design process, minimizes errors in hardware design implementation and reduces the overall time-to-market.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments