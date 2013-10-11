© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

China’s National nano center orders Aixtron system

China’s National Center for Nanoscience and Technology (NCNST) has ordered Aixtron’s BM R&D system for the growth of carbon-based structures such as nanotubes and graphene on 2-inch substrates.

Dr. Qing Dai from NCNST, comments: “Our research currently focuses on the characterization of carbon nanotubes (CNT) and on plasmonic properties of graphene. Our goal is to build nanophotonic devices such as terahertz waveguides. We will also utilize the system for growing 3D nanostructures combining CNT and graphene which both possess the potential for active controlled plasmonic devices.”



Aixtron’s BM system features high performance heating with ramping rates of up to 1000°C/minute, and can operate in both thermal and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition modes.



Dr. Dai adds, “Uniform films are especially important for the coupling and propagating of surface plasmons, and process repeatability is crucial in building these devices. Having used the BM system myself, I am completely confident that the Aixtron tool will meet our requirements for producing CNT and graphene films.”



NCNST was co-founded by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Ministry of Education as a public technological research base for nanoscience with state-of-the-art equipment open to both domestic and international users.