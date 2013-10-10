© william87-dreamstime.com

Mouser receives quality certification

Mouser Electronics has passed the audits of process control, quality management, and risk management, to be registered to AS9100C.

AS9100C is a quality management certification that assures the distribution of quality components by providing traceability, risk management, process control, customer support, product availability and completeness of documentation. This level of certification builds upon Mouser’s AS9120A.



“By earning this AS9100C distributor certification, we further reinforce Mouser's commitment to quality and customer service," remarked Pete Shopp, Mouser Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "We are proud to meet the demanding requirements of our customers, and we trust that these certifications further prove that Mouser provides the highest quality, authorized components while meeting the high standards of customer service and support."