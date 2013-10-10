© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Silica appoints new Technical Director for lighting Europe

Silica, an Avnet company, is expanding its lighting team and has appointed Hubert Ott as technical director lighting Europe.

He will be responsible for the implementation and development of Silica’s technical lighting strategy as well as for the progress and realisation of the company’s lighting demand creation activities. Hubert Ott will report directly to Martin Bielesch, general manager lighting and new markets Silica.



“Our Lighting division is specialised in LED solid-state lighting, providing deep technical knowledge and a broad range of lighting products throughout Europe. With Hubert joining our team we are extending our technical competence,” comments Bielesch. “We are confident that his abilities and knowhow will strengthen our growth strategies in the lighting market. Along with his technical expertise and his almost 20 years of experience in the lighting business, he is going to be a valuable addition to our lighting Business Development Managers and Field Application Engineers.”



Hubert Ott joins Silica’s lighting team from Osram where he held different key positions including director application engineering LED and, most recently, director research and development for LED systems with a global responsibility.