© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com Business | October 10, 2013
Synaptics to acquire Validity Sensors
Synaptics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Validity Sensors, a provider of biometric fingerprint authentication solutions for smartphones, tablets and notebook PCs.
With the acquisition of Validity, Synaptics expects to gain access to the fast growing biometrics market, expanding its market opportunity and underscoring the company's commitment to making smart devices easier to use.
Biometrics and fingerprint sensing is poised for explosive growth as OEMs look to differentiate their products, and consumers demand greater security with seamless ease-of-use. Synaptics believes the acquisition of Validity positions the company at the forefront of this exponential growth opportunity and allows the company to strengthen its portfolio of touch-based technologies with the diversification into fingerprint-sensing capabilities.
"Biometrics has long been of interest to Synaptics as it complements our existing touch-based solutions and offers an exciting new way to interact with devices," said Rick Bergman, President and CEO, Synaptics. "We are thrilled to be adding the world class Validity team to the Synaptics family. This acquisition is a significant step forward for the company and serves as a proof point of our dedication for continued growth, innovation and commitment to providing the industry's best and broadest portfolio of human interface solutions."
"Synaptics' acquisition of Validity puts our vision of having Natural ID on every mobile computing device on the fast track," said Rob Baxter, CEO, Validity. "The opportunity for our people, our shareholders and our technology, along with Synaptics' commitment to owning the human interface, made this partnership a natural fit. The acquisition adds Validity's world-class biometrics engineering team to a Synaptics team known for in-depth, system level engineering expertise."
Synaptics will pay approximately USD 92.5 million in stock and cash at the closing plus potential performance payments over a multi-year period for total potential consideration of up to USD 255.0 million. The stock component is expected to be in the range of 1.5 million to 2.3 million shares. The acquisition is expected to close in the current quarter.
Biometrics and fingerprint sensing is poised for explosive growth as OEMs look to differentiate their products, and consumers demand greater security with seamless ease-of-use. Synaptics believes the acquisition of Validity positions the company at the forefront of this exponential growth opportunity and allows the company to strengthen its portfolio of touch-based technologies with the diversification into fingerprint-sensing capabilities.
"Biometrics has long been of interest to Synaptics as it complements our existing touch-based solutions and offers an exciting new way to interact with devices," said Rick Bergman, President and CEO, Synaptics. "We are thrilled to be adding the world class Validity team to the Synaptics family. This acquisition is a significant step forward for the company and serves as a proof point of our dedication for continued growth, innovation and commitment to providing the industry's best and broadest portfolio of human interface solutions."
"Synaptics' acquisition of Validity puts our vision of having Natural ID on every mobile computing device on the fast track," said Rob Baxter, CEO, Validity. "The opportunity for our people, our shareholders and our technology, along with Synaptics' commitment to owning the human interface, made this partnership a natural fit. The acquisition adds Validity's world-class biometrics engineering team to a Synaptics team known for in-depth, system level engineering expertise."
Synaptics will pay approximately USD 92.5 million in stock and cash at the closing plus potential performance payments over a multi-year period for total potential consideration of up to USD 255.0 million. The stock component is expected to be in the range of 1.5 million to 2.3 million shares. The acquisition is expected to close in the current quarter.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments