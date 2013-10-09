© kornwa dreamstime.com

New RF transceiver from Laird

Laird has released its CL024 transceiver from its Embedded Wireless Solutions unit.

The CL024 transceiver is a Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) radio designed for license-free operation in the 2.4 GHz Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) band.



The main benefit of the CL024 is the use of Frequency Hopping Spread technology. This enables multiple networks to co-exist in the same area with limited interference. This FHSS technology ensures data reliability over long distances. In addition, the license-free frequency bands (2.4 GHz Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM)) verify that the units are ready for use with no further certification requirements when designing into a new or legacy data system.



“The CL024 utilizes the RF engine of the popular RM024 embedded modules in a packaged form which allows anyone to easily set up long range point-to-point or point-to-multipoint networks for serial communication,” said Chris Downey, product manager for Laird.



The CL024 RF transceiver is housed in a compact and rugged diecast enclosure, enabling long distance serial cable replacement with its wireless link. The radio features an RS232 interface for integration into legacy data systems, providing for backwards compatibility. The radio has a compact size of 4.4 x 2.7 x 1.4 inches and a conducted output power up to 125 mW (21dBm) and available antennas up to 9dBi for a maximum radiated power of one watt (30dBm). Each unit is small and easily portable for use in mobile and temporary settings as well as fixed installations.



The CL024 transceiver utilizes a Server/Client architecture for point-to-point or point-to-multipoint communications with an unlimited number of Clients in a network, API commands to control packet routing and reliable communication with serial UART speeds up to 460.8 Kbps.