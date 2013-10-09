© mirusiek dreamstime.com Business | October 09, 2013
Imec to lead new European FP7 project
TERASEL, a new European effort to develop industrial production chain for manufacturing randomly shaped electronic circuits
Imec and its project partners has now launched TERASEL (Thermo-plastically deformable circuits for embedded randomly shaped electronics), a project under the European Union’s Seventh Framework Programme for Information and Communication Technologies (FP7).
The overall goal of the project is the development, industrial implementation and application of large-area, cost-effective, randomly shaped electronics and sensor circuit technologies.
Conventionally, electronics are made on flat substrates. The TERASEL project will develop a basic technology platform for rigid large-area randomly shaped electronic circuits. To achieve this, a process to embed elastic flat circuits in thermo-plastically deformable polymers will be developed. Then, a high pressure, low temperature thermoforming technology to deform the circuit into its random final functional shape will be developed.
TERASEL will also set up a complete multi-competence industrial production chain, capable to achieve mature, near-to-production industrial processes for manufacturing randomly shaped circuits. The developed technologies will be applied in a number of functional prototype demonstrators, such as television sets with ambient illumination, free-form man-machine interfaces, intelligent car interior components, 2.5D lighting devices, and household appliances.
“TERASEL will draw upon the synergy and collaboration between partners in the electronics circuit fabrication and assembly industry and polymer processing industry”, said Jan Vanfleteren, Project Manager at imec. “By merging the two industries’ competences and expertise, the project will produce an exciting new range of products for a wide set of application domains.”
Over the next three years, TERASEL will be coordinated by imec, through imec’s associated laboratory located at the Ghent University (Center for Microsystems Technology).
Industrial, academic and research partners will bring their expertise to the project. Project partners are Centro Ricerche Fiat (Italy), Fraunhofer IZM, Freudenberg Forschungsdienste, Niebling (Germany), Nief Plastic, Association Pôle Européen de Plasturgie (France), TNO/Holst Centre, Philips Lighting (Netherlands), plastic electronic (Austria), ACB, Page Electronica, Quad Industries, TP Vision and Fundico (Belgium).
The overall goal of the project is the development, industrial implementation and application of large-area, cost-effective, randomly shaped electronics and sensor circuit technologies.
Conventionally, electronics are made on flat substrates. The TERASEL project will develop a basic technology platform for rigid large-area randomly shaped electronic circuits. To achieve this, a process to embed elastic flat circuits in thermo-plastically deformable polymers will be developed. Then, a high pressure, low temperature thermoforming technology to deform the circuit into its random final functional shape will be developed.
TERASEL will also set up a complete multi-competence industrial production chain, capable to achieve mature, near-to-production industrial processes for manufacturing randomly shaped circuits. The developed technologies will be applied in a number of functional prototype demonstrators, such as television sets with ambient illumination, free-form man-machine interfaces, intelligent car interior components, 2.5D lighting devices, and household appliances.
“TERASEL will draw upon the synergy and collaboration between partners in the electronics circuit fabrication and assembly industry and polymer processing industry”, said Jan Vanfleteren, Project Manager at imec. “By merging the two industries’ competences and expertise, the project will produce an exciting new range of products for a wide set of application domains.”
Over the next three years, TERASEL will be coordinated by imec, through imec’s associated laboratory located at the Ghent University (Center for Microsystems Technology).
Industrial, academic and research partners will bring their expertise to the project. Project partners are Centro Ricerche Fiat (Italy), Fraunhofer IZM, Freudenberg Forschungsdienste, Niebling (Germany), Nief Plastic, Association Pôle Européen de Plasturgie (France), TNO/Holst Centre, Philips Lighting (Netherlands), plastic electronic (Austria), ACB, Page Electronica, Quad Industries, TP Vision and Fundico (Belgium).
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments