October 10, 2013
Altium strengthens channel business
Altium has appointed Rudolf Danzer to Vice President Global Channel Sales and Scott Anderson to Director Channel Sales Americas.
"Rudolf has an excellent background in channel business. He led multiple teams in multicultural environments in various roles within Autodesk, as part of the EMEA VP staff management team before leaving to look for new challenges," says Martin Harris, CSO at Altium. "He has a proven track record in emerging countries and global strategic investment initiatives like the foundation of a new sales organization and production site in Russia and the Middle East and I'm looking forward to his contribution in Altium's global sales team."
"I'm excited to be part of a company with great products and member of a highly motivated team," says Rudolf Danzer. "The technology provided by Altium is leading edge for PCB and embedded software design and I'm looking forward to making it accessible for even more designers worldwide."
In addition, Altium has appointed Scott Anderson as their new Director of Channel Sales in the Americas. Scott brings with him 20 years of business acumen and experience. Prior to this appointment Scott was most recently Senior Channel Sales Manager for Mentor Graphics in the Americas.
