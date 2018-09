iPhone 5c: Well! It's blue.

© iFixit

The tornado of new Apple devices has taken us over the rainbow, and we have landed in the world of technicolor. We now "c" the light, but what will we "c" inside? Only tools, time, and tenacity will tell.

Highlights:

color

Cheaper,

childish

copycat

capacity

Chips on the logic board:

Apple A6 APL0598 application processor

Apple 338S1164

Apple 338S1116

Avago A790720

Avago A7900

Broadcom BCM5976 touchscreen controller

Elpida B8164B3PM-1D-F 8 Gb (1 GB) DDR2 RAM under the A6 system-on-a-chip

Murata 339S0209 (based on the Broadcom BCM4334) Wi-Fi module

Qualcomm MDM9615M LTE Modem

Qualcomm WTR1605L LTE/HSPA+/CDMA2K/TDSCDMA/EDGE/GPS transceiver

Qualcomm PM8018 RF power management IC

Skyworks 77810-12

Skyworks 773550-10

Toshiba THGBX2G7B2JLA01 128 Gb (16 GB) NAND flash

TriQuint TQM6M6224