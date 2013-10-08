© iFixit Teardowns | October 08, 2013
iPhone 5c: Well! It's blue.
The tornado of new Apple devices has taken us over the rainbow, and we have landed in the world of technicolor. We now "c" the light, but what will we "c" inside? Only tools, time, and tenacity will tell.
We know you are as anxious as we are to find out exactly what the "c" means. Here at iFixit, we like to answer the hard questions in life: "Why is it called the c? Why can't Apple name devices in a way that makes sense? What will the insides be like? What does the fox say?" You asked; we answered. So join us for a colorful taste of the Apple rainbow as we tear down the iPhone 5c.
With an array of colors to choose from (White, Blue, Pink, Green, and Yellow), we decided upon blue.
So what does the "c" really stand for? We've already identified a major difference in "color," but we aren't ready to close the book on this mystery, just yet! As promised, every port, button, and slider has had its metal swapped out for plastic. "Cheaper," per chance?
Not only are these parts made of plastic, they also look a lot more…"childish." The volume buttons are considerably larger, and the 10-hole microphone grille and 16-hole speaker grille have been replaced with 1- and 4-hole grilles, respectively.
The front panel assembly is dispatched using a small suction cup. Despite the plastic backing, the display assembly of the 5c fits just as snug as the 5s and 5. We are beginning to wonder if the "c" stands for "copycat". Though it may look like we are performing painful dental procedures on a Smurf, we assure you that removing the 5c screws is as quick and painless as Novocain.
Though the 5c is essentially a repackaged iPhone 5 (in colored plastic, in case that hadn't been made apparent, yet), the battery has been beefed up a bit, clocking in at 3.8 V—5.73 Wh—1510 mAh, compared to the 3.8 V—5.45 Wh—1440 mAh battery of the iPhone 5. Larger battery…Hmmm, could the "c" stand for battery "capacity?" It's a theory; it's probably wrong.
Chips on the logic board:
- Apple A6 APL0598 application processor
- Apple 338S1164
- Apple 338S1116
- Avago A790720
- Avago A7900
- Broadcom BCM5976 touchscreen controller
- Elpida B8164B3PM-1D-F 8 Gb (1 GB) DDR2 RAM under the A6 system-on-a-chip
- Murata 339S0209 (based on the Broadcom BCM4334) Wi-Fi module
- Qualcomm MDM9615M LTE Modem
- Qualcomm WTR1605L LTE/HSPA+/CDMA2K/TDSCDMA/EDGE/GPS transceiver
- Qualcomm PM8018 RF power management IC
- Skyworks 77810-12
- Skyworks 773550-10
- Toshiba THGBX2G7B2JLA01 128 Gb (16 GB) NAND flash
- TriQuint TQM6M6224
