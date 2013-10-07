© Linear Technology Components | October 07, 2013
Linear enters wireless battery charging space
Linear Technology Corporation introduces the LTC4120, a first for the company in the wireless battery charging space.
The LTC4120 combines a wireless power receiver with a constant-current/constant-voltage battery charger, functioning as the receive circuit component in a complete wireless power transfer system comprised of transmit circuitry, transmit coil, receive coil and receive circuitry.
The LTC4120 works reliably with Linear Technology’s simple discrete resonant transmitter reference design or with advanced off-the-shelf transmitters designed and manufactured by PowerbyProxi, a New Zealand-based specialist in wireless power solutions. PowerbyProxi transmitters offer advanced features, including simultaneous charging of multiple receivers with a single transmitter and foreign object detection to prevent excessive heating during transmit faults.
The LTC4120 features dynamic harmonization control (DHC), a patented technique that enables optimal wireless power transfer across a variety of conditions while providing thermal management and overvoltage protection. This technique modulates the resonant frequency of the receiver tank to provide lossless adjustment of the power received as well as the power transmitted to enable an efficient and robust solution for wirelessly charging battery-powered devices.
Wireless charging with the LTC4120 enables battery powered devices to be recharged without expensive, failure-prone connectors. Products incorporating the LTC4120 may be contained within sealed enclosures, in moving or rotating equipment or used where cleanliness or sanitation is critical.
Applications include handheld instruments, industrial/military sensors and similar devices in harsh environments, portable medical devices, physically small devices and electrically isolated devices. LTC4120-based systems offer solutions that are much simpler than those implementing the Qi standard, with additional benefits, including greater transmission distance and no software required.
“The LTC4120 is the first result of an ongoing partnership between Linear Technology and PowerbyProxi, a technology company focused on providing real world wireless power solutions to the market.” according to Don Paulus, VP/GM of Linear Technology’s Power Products Group. Fady Mishriki, Executive Vice President & CTO of PowerbyProxi added, “Linear’s LTC4120 and our supporting transmitters will enable the creation of new products that streamline charging logistics without being hampered by dirty, wet or dangerous environments.”
The LTC4120 is housed in a low profile (0.75mm) 16-pin 3mm x 3mm QFN package with backside metal pad for excellent thermal performance. The device is guaranteed for operation from -40C to 125C, in both E and I grades. 1,000-piece pricing starts at $3.55 each for the E grade.
The LTC4120 works reliably with Linear Technology’s simple discrete resonant transmitter reference design or with advanced off-the-shelf transmitters designed and manufactured by PowerbyProxi, a New Zealand-based specialist in wireless power solutions. PowerbyProxi transmitters offer advanced features, including simultaneous charging of multiple receivers with a single transmitter and foreign object detection to prevent excessive heating during transmit faults.
Summary of FeaturesThe LTC4120 accepts a rectified 4.2V to 40V input from the receive coil to power a full-featured constant-current/constant-voltage 400mA battery charger that includes programmable charge current, a programmable 3.5V to 11V battery float voltage with ±1% accuracy, battery preconditioning with half-hour timeout, bad battery fault detection, NTC thermal protection, charge status and a 2-hour safety termination timer.
- Lossless Dynamic Harmonization Control Optimizes Wireless Charging over a Wide Coupling Range
- Wide Received Voltage Range: 4.2V to 40V
- Adjustable Battery Float Voltage: 3.5V to 11V
- 50mA to 400mA Charge Current Programmed with a Single Resistor
- ±1% Feedback Voltage Accuracy
- Programmable 5% Accurate Charge Current
- No Microprocessor or Software Required
- Wide Distance Operation Achievable with Loosely Coupled Tx/Rx Coils
- Thermally Enhanced, Low Profile 16-Lead (3mm × 3mm × 0.75mm) QFN Package
The LTC4120 features dynamic harmonization control (DHC), a patented technique that enables optimal wireless power transfer across a variety of conditions while providing thermal management and overvoltage protection. This technique modulates the resonant frequency of the receiver tank to provide lossless adjustment of the power received as well as the power transmitted to enable an efficient and robust solution for wirelessly charging battery-powered devices.
Wireless charging with the LTC4120 enables battery powered devices to be recharged without expensive, failure-prone connectors. Products incorporating the LTC4120 may be contained within sealed enclosures, in moving or rotating equipment or used where cleanliness or sanitation is critical.
Applications include handheld instruments, industrial/military sensors and similar devices in harsh environments, portable medical devices, physically small devices and electrically isolated devices. LTC4120-based systems offer solutions that are much simpler than those implementing the Qi standard, with additional benefits, including greater transmission distance and no software required.
“The LTC4120 is the first result of an ongoing partnership between Linear Technology and PowerbyProxi, a technology company focused on providing real world wireless power solutions to the market.” according to Don Paulus, VP/GM of Linear Technology’s Power Products Group. Fady Mishriki, Executive Vice President & CTO of PowerbyProxi added, “Linear’s LTC4120 and our supporting transmitters will enable the creation of new products that streamline charging logistics without being hampered by dirty, wet or dangerous environments.”
The LTC4120 is housed in a low profile (0.75mm) 16-pin 3mm x 3mm QFN package with backside metal pad for excellent thermal performance. The device is guaranteed for operation from -40C to 125C, in both E and I grades. 1,000-piece pricing starts at $3.55 each for the E grade.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments