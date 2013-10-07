© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Bluetooth SIG and A4WP sign MoU

The Bluetooth SIG and Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that establishes a formal liaison relationship and heralds the creation of a new consumer electronics device category: the smart wireless charging station.

As a first step, the Bluetooth SIG has issued a Universally Unique Identifier (UUID) to the A4WP for adoption in its baseline system specification (BSS). The A4WP BSS utilises the Bluetooth Smart radio standard to carry the session management and power control between an A4WP charging station and an A4WP-certified device, e.g. smartphone.



“Bluetooth Smart is a foundation technology for the Alliance for Wireless Power.” said Dr. Kamil A. Grajski, president of the A4WP. “By combining Bluetooth Smart with magnetic resonant wireless power transfer technology, the A4WP delivers a next-generation user experience that features one charging station to many simultaneous devices, freedom of placement on tabletops, desktops and automotive environments, and charging solutions that scale seamlessly from wireless headsets to smartphones, to tablets and laptops.”



“Adoption of Bluetooth Smart into A4WP wireless power technology allows us to completely reimagine what wireless charging is and does,” said Suke Jawanda, chief marketing officer, Bluetooth SIG. “It opens the door to an entirely new class of wireless power applications, services and communication solutions that can activate when devices come into contact with wireless charging surfaces – maybe ordering and paying for a meal by simply putting your phone on a table. The opportunities are limitless, but made more realistic through this partnership."