Avnet names new Senior Vice President of Information Technology

David Bent has joined the Avnet Global Information Solutions team as a senior vice president of information technology (IT).

Bent will be responsible for providing IT leadership for Avnet Electronics Marketing, a global operating group of Avnet, that distributes electronic components from manufacturers and provides associated design-chain and supply-chain services. As a member of both the global IT leadership team and the Avnet Electronics Marketing global leadership team, Bent will report to Steve Phillips, Avnet's chief information officer (CIO), and will work closely with Gerry Fay, global president of Avnet Electronics Marketing.



“As Avnet continues to expand its global scale and scope, David’s blend of international experience and deep technology knowledge will be a great asset to us,” said Phillips. “He embraces the IT challenges facing businesses as they grow globally, and will help Avnet Electronics Marketing develop IT solutions that improve operational efficiency and deliver value to our customers.”



“I’d like to welcome David to the Avnet Electronics Marketing team,” said Fay. “I believe there are significant gains to be realized by optimizing our IT footprint globally. David’s proven track record in delivering innovative IT solutions will help ensure our products and services are brought to the market in the most technologically-advanced and efficient way.”



Bent most recently served as CIO at United Stationers Inc. Prior to United Stationers Inc., Bent held leadership positions at Visteon Ford and Acterna.