© rob hill dreamstime.com

Avnet completes acquisition of MSC

Avnet has acquired a majority interest in MSC Investoren GmbH (MSC Group) as the first step of a two part transaction in which Avnet will ultimately acquire the remainder of the company.

Patrick Zammit, President of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, said, “The acquisition of the MSC Group further strengthens our leadership position in electronic component distribution while adding a new growth opportunity in embedded computing and display solutions. MSC’s strength in systems level solutions expands our portfolio to address the increasingly complex needs of our customer base in the European industrial electronics market. We are excited to welcome the talented team of MSC Group into our organization. I am confident that the combined organization will allow us to serve the technology value chain deeper and wider and accelerate profitable growth in the region.”