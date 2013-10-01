© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

AMD inks distribution deal with SAPPHIRE

AMD has signed SAPPHIRE Technology as its exclusive global distribution partner for AMD FirePro professional graphics.

SAPPHIRE has successfully collaborated with AMD for more than a decade, managing AMD products in various markets and acting as an AMD FirePro professional graphics channel partner in Asia.



“For many years we have enjoyed a strong, productive and mutually beneficial relationship with SAPPHIRE. This new collaboration marks yet another exciting step in our award-winning AMD graphics history by opening up new markets for AMD FirePro,” said David Cummings, senior director and general manager, Professional Graphics at AMD. “AMD is committed to growth in the professional graphics market, and as we build on the success of AMD FirePro, we sought out a distribution partner that would allow us to broaden our reach, support growing sales and embrace new opportunities. SAPPHIRE was the natural choice.”



“We are very pleased to be the primary champion for the channel,” said Adrian Thompson, VP of Marketing, SAPPHIRE. “SAPPHIRE has experience in key professional markets that AMD FirePro targets including manufacturing CAD, media and entertainment, display walls and more. By strengthening our association with AMD, both companies win. We look forward to our expanded role to broaden the reach of AMD FirePro.”