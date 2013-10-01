© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

Renesas Europe appoints GM of Automotive Business Group

Renesas Electronics Europe, a premier provider of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has promoted Günther Elsner to the position of General Manager of Renesas’ Automotive Business Group, with effect from 1 October 2013.

Previously Head of European Sales for the Automotive Business Group, Elsner replaces Gerd Look, who has been appointed President of Renesas’ European Operations. Look also assumes his new role on 1 October 2013.



Günter Elsner started his career in the semiconductor industry in 1983, working for Fairchild Semiconductor. He then moved to Nissei Sangyo (Hitachi Group) as Sales Manager for Key Accounts. Joining NEC Electronics in 1988, Elsner continued his career in key account management and developed the company’s sales in the automotive segment. He was promoted to Sales Manager Germany of the Automotive Business Group in 2003 and again to Head of European Sales for the division in 2005.



During this time, Elsner also implemented organisational structures to handle global key accounts more efficiently. When NEC Electronics merged with Renesas Technology in 2010, Günther Elsner worked to harmonise the automotive sales organisations of both companies while continuing to direct European automotive sales for the new group.



“I’ve worked with Günther Elsner for many years and can attest to his commitment to Renesas’ overall success and his deep understanding of the European automotive industry,” said Gerd Look, who takes over as President of Renesas’ European Operations on 1 October. “Günther is one of the principal architects of our success in the automotive industry, which will continue to be crucial for Renesas going forward.”



“This is an exciting time to be leading the automotive group,” said Günther Elsner, General Manager of Renesas’ Automotive Business Group with effect from 1 October 2013. “The industry is undergoing a period of rapid change with the widespread integration of intelligent electronics in the vehicles of the future. Renesas is a leading light in this industry and I look forward to being able to strengthen the company’s position in it even further.”