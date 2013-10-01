© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Fairchild partners up with Micross Components

Fairchild Semiconductor and Micross Component, have entered into an agreement establishing Micross as an authorised supplier of Fairchild’s bare die products.

As the authorised supply line for Fairchild’s bare die products, Micross functions as the bridge between Fairchild’s standard offerings and each customer’s unique needs.



“Micross Components is a highly professional distributor with an unsurpassed reputation for service excellence,” said Andrew Moore, Fairchild’s Die and Wafer Sales Program Manager, Americas Sales & Marketing. “Their commitment to support Fairchild will bring multiple benefits to our customers, providing them with greater access and availability to multiple solution offerings for any given design or supply chain challenge.”



“As a part of the continuing evolution of Micross, this new agreement aligns with our strategies to remain that ‘one source’ our customers have come to depend upon,” said Scott Smith, Director of Sales for Micross US. “Customers from around the world have experienced the ease of doing business with Micross as their sole distribution channel, and the expansion of our agreement with Fairchild makes that experience even easier.”