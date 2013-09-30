© Evertiq

Electronicsfeed: now a part of the Evertiq network

Welcome; as you've now probably realised this isn't electronicsfeed. This is however the new home of electronicsfeed – Design Corner – a part of the Evertiq Network.

Everything that you are used to finding at electronicsfeed you will find here, as well as the entire archive of the old site. We hope that you make even greater use of this platform, as it incorporates everything that you need to know about the electronics industry.