© kornwa dreamstime.com Business | September 30, 2013
ST’s front-end manufacturing sites achieve ISO 50001
All six of STMicroelectronics' front-end manufacturing sites have achieved certification to the latest, most stringent ISO 500012 energy-management standard.
The certification process involved developing tools to systematically measure the energy consumption of each piece of equipment, including buildings, and chiller and compressed dry-air equipment, and to analyze the sites’ overall energy usage. A common platform, which includes a documentation database, reporting tools and processes, has been developed and shared internally to establish and promote best practices. ST estimates that the certification process will contribute to saving 14 GWh of energy and US$ 2m in the 2013-2014 timeframe.
ST’s Agrate site in Italy was the first to achieve the ISO 50001 certification, followed quickly by Catania in Italy and ST’s other front-end sites in France (Crolles, Rousset, Tours), and Singapore (Ang Mo Kio). Each manufacturing site is committed to implementing energy-performance indicators to both monitor and optimize its consumption of electricity and natural gas and explore all opportunities to minimize the amount of energy used, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“Environmental performance and energy management are rooted in ST’s culture and have been a priority since the creation of the Company. We had started to upgrade our energy-management systems in anticipation of ISO 50001 before the standard was finalized. Today, our products and technologies are recognized as enabling low energy consumption for the end user. It is completely complementary now for our manufacturing sites producing those products to be certified; an acknowledgement of the substantial work undertaken at sites for better energy consumption and management,” said Edwin Dobson, Director Facilities, Front-End Manufacturing and Technologies, STMicroelectronics.
ST’s Agrate site in Italy was the first to achieve the ISO 50001 certification, followed quickly by Catania in Italy and ST’s other front-end sites in France (Crolles, Rousset, Tours), and Singapore (Ang Mo Kio). Each manufacturing site is committed to implementing energy-performance indicators to both monitor and optimize its consumption of electricity and natural gas and explore all opportunities to minimize the amount of energy used, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“Environmental performance and energy management are rooted in ST’s culture and have been a priority since the creation of the Company. We had started to upgrade our energy-management systems in anticipation of ISO 50001 before the standard was finalized. Today, our products and technologies are recognized as enabling low energy consumption for the end user. It is completely complementary now for our manufacturing sites producing those products to be certified; an acknowledgement of the substantial work undertaken at sites for better energy consumption and management,” said Edwin Dobson, Director Facilities, Front-End Manufacturing and Technologies, STMicroelectronics.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments