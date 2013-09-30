© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Ex-NSN executive to Samsung

Samsung Electronics has appointed Simon Beresford-Wylie as Global Executive Advisor to its Networks Business.

Simon will play an important role in planning and executing the globalization strategy of Samsung’s mobile network business.



Simon was previously responsible for leading the re-organization and transformation of Nokia Solutions and Networks (formerly Nokia Siemens Networks) as Chief Executive.



“We are delighted to announce Simon’s appointment today. Simon’s experience in leading large global organizations perfectly complements our ambitions to accelerate mobile network business within the global market. We welcome Simon to Samsung and wish him every success in his new role,” said Youngky Kim, Executive Vice President & Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will keep investing in mobile networks to boost our recent successes in the global market.”