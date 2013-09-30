© david alary dreamstime.com

Murata launches ultra compact crystal unit for automotive applications

Murata today announced line-up additions to its XRC family of hybrid crystal timing device specifically for automotive applications. The new products are approximately 40% smaller than the industry norm and measure just 2.5 x 2.0mm.

The XRC series is available with nominal frequencies in the range of 12 - 24 MHz, and provide a highly accurate high quality clock that is required for automotive electronic control units (ECUs). Typically used for in-vehicle networks such as CAN and FlexRay, the XRC series incorporates a crystal element within a ceramic resonator package structure.



Frequency tolerance is typically ± 100pm at 25 degrees C. Operating temperature range is - 40 to + 125 degrees C. The ESR is 30 -50% lower than similar devices available currently on the market in spite of the small package.



This timing device has been developed in conjunction with Murata's new wholly owned subsidiary TEW.