Essemtec gets new owners

After 22 years of activity, the Zienbrunner and Tschumi families have decided to pass on their reign of Essemtec to new investors.

The new investors have an industrial background and will inject substantial amount of capital to take advantage of the opportunity and improve manufacturing capacity as well as distribution channels.



“We are delighted to present a team of two investors with a long term outlook. Essemtec will benefit not only from fresh money, but from a wealth of industrial experience and know how that these individuals bring to the table.” Alain B. Fuchs, the current and future President of the Board, stated.