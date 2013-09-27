© nickondr dreamstime.com

Manz: Major Order for Battery division

Manz AG has won a strategically important order worth around EUR 5 million in the Battery division.

In order to advance the development of near-series production processes and new materials for standardised prismatic lithium-ion batteries, a research production line conceived specifically for this purpose and without equal in Europe is being established at the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Wuerttemberg (ZSW). A significant part of the production equipment required by this project is being supplied by Manz AG.



The research line is a strategic project run by the German Federal Government's National Electric Mobility Platform. The intended focal points of development are to increase the quality and safety of the batteries and reduce production costs, thereby accelerating the establishment of a strong cell and battery industry in Germany. In addition to the Federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, leading German industrial companies including BMW AG, Daimler AG, ElringKlinger AG, Rockwood Lithium GmbH and SGL Carbon GmbH are involved in this pioneering research project. The lithium-ion batteries should be used not only in the electric mobility segment, but also in other areas such as stationary electricity storage.



Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, comments: "We are delighted that we, as Germany's leading engineering company in the field of lithium-ion batteries, are able to support the research project with our know-how. This union between the ZSW and a host of renowned industrial companies is a powerful statement about this technology's future viability – and a highly positive signal for the whole industry and for Germany as an industrial location."