UMass buys Aixtron equipment

AIXTRON SE today announced a new purchase order from the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Lowell, USA, for a BM deposition system equipped for processing 4-inch substrates.

The equipment has been shipped to the university’s recently completed Emerging Technologies and Innovation Center (ETIC), which is a state-of-the-art shared research facility for academics, start-ups and companies-in-residence.



Thomas Ferraguto, Director of Nanofabrication Cleanroom Operations at Massachusetts’ Core Research Facility, comments: “We will use the new system for the integration of carbon nanotubes (CNT) and graphene into a large variety of electronic applications ranging from high frequency transistors, energy storage and flexible electronics. The engineering community here is eager to exploit graphene and carbon nanotube properties. The BM system provides a flexible, reliable platform for depositing these materials.” Furthermore, from a shared-facility point of view, the BM system is advantageous as it enables multiple users with consumables tracking; this ensures proper assignment of operating costs to the appropriate research or commercial end user.