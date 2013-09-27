© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

Google, Motorola – looking to scoop up ex BlackBerry workers

Blackberry staff seems to be hot on the market, as other players move in to scoop up the experience.

With Blackberry laying off staff in Waterloo, Ontario, others step in to take advantage of the freed up competence. Among those are North American competitor Motorola, looking to boost the Canadian business unit. The main goal is to attract talented staff in computer science and engineering.



Google bought Motorola last year, and Google are also - conveniently enough - present in Waterloo. Google is just one of many tech companies in the city. Connected to the university is a large number of start ups that could well be looking at expanding their own lines, Reuters writes.



The question is what we will see after all of this. Maybe something similar to mobile phone start up Jolla, Finland, that emerged after Nokia did similar rounds of heavy layoffs.