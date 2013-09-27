© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Embedded | September 27, 2013
LynuxWorks contributes to European MILS security research program
LynuxWorks, Inc. is contributing development resources from LynuxWorks SARL, and its key LynxSecure technology to the Distributed MILS for Dependable Information and Communication Infrastructures (D-MILS) project, a European initiative funded by the European Commission that is being managed by The Open Group.
David Lounsbury, Chief Technical Officer, The Open Group, commented, “D-MILS will deliver a major step forward in secure platforms for distributed computing, providing new technologies that substantially reduce the costs for developing and verifying complex systems are fully secure. LynuxWorks has a long history of participating in The Open Group’s Forums to drive the evolution of key platform technologies and providing military grade separation kernel architectures to industry. Their participation is vitally important in delivering the new security features required to allow the MILS (Multiple Independent Levels of Security) paradigm to be extended to distributed systems and systems of systems.”
The LynxSecure separation kernel and embedded hypervisor has been chosen for the program, and LynuxWorks has committed to undertake further development of this technology to support the distributed needs of D-MILS. LynxSecure delivers military grade protection from a small footprint, offering high performance and flexible virtualization support. In addition to the LynxSecure technology, LynuxWorks’ office in Paris, France is extending the technology and contributing to the development of a framework for the construction of complex and assured distributed critical systems.
Lee Cresswell, Director for EMEA at LynuxWorks added, “The D-MILS program is a hugely exciting initiative. This project has great practical applications in addressing the challenges of protecting distributed systems in markets such as communications, aerospace and defense, smart and renewable energy, industrial automation and control, medical systems, and intelligent transportation systems. Such applications will rely on secure and high performance partitioning, and we are proud to be selected to contribute our key LynxSecure technology to this visionary program and to join the initiative as a founding partner.”
D-MILS is coordinated by The Open Group and supported by the European Commission to extend the MILS architecture to distributed (“Cloud-based”) critical systems in aerospace, transportation, communications and other industries. The project partners are investing more than €3.8 million (US$4.9 million) to develop a scalable architecture that automates the verification of critical distributed systems and substantially increases system dependability. Other partners in the D-MILS consortium include: Fondazione Bruno Kessler, Université Joseph Fourier, RWTH Aachen University, University of York, TTTech, Frequentis and fortiss.
