Mega Merger in semi world

Applied Materials, Inc. and Tokyo Electron Limited signed a definitive agreement to create a new company for semiconductor and display manufacturing technology via an all-stock combination which values the new combined company at approximately $29 billion (¥2.8 trillion).

This merger has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including approval by Applied Materials' and Tokyo Electron's shareholders and review by regulators. The companies expect the transaction to close in mid to second half of 2014.



Tetsuro Higashi, Chairman, President and CEO of Tokyo Electron, said, "Today, we are launching a new company and taking a bold step forward for our industry. Built on a foundation of people, technology and commitment, we are creating a truly global company that we believe will expand the value we deliver to our customers and be able to achieve new levels of financial performance."



Gary Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials, said, "We are creating a global innovator in precision materials engineering and patterning that provides our new company with significant opportunities to solve our customers' high-value problems better, faster and at lower cost. We believe the combination will accelerate our momentum for profitable growth, increase the value we deliver to shareholders and create great opportunities for our employees."



Said Higashi and Dickerson jointly, "We are building this new company in the spirit of a merger of equals. For five decades, we have each made significant contributions to the semiconductor industry and we have deep respect for the capabilities that the other brings to this combination. Both companies have a strong heritage of customer service and an enduring commitment to push the boundaries of technology and engineering. We share many common values and are confident we will execute together to achieve our strategic and financial goals."



As a clear signal of the commitment to create a new global enterprise, the company will have a new name, dual headquarters in Tokyo and Santa Clara, a dual listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ, and will be incorporated in The Netherlands.



The new company will have a shared leadership team. Tetsuro Higashi will serve as Chairman, and Gary Dickerson will serve as Chief Executive Officer. The board will be made up of eleven directors with five directors appointed by each company and one additional director to be mutually agreed upon. Seven of the eleven directors will be independent. Bob Halliday of Applied Materials will serve as Chief Financial Officer.



Under the terms of the agreement, Tokyo Electron shareholders will receive 3.25 shares of the new company for every Tokyo Electron share held. Applied Materials shareholders will receive 1 share of the new company for every Applied Materials share held. After the close, Applied Materials shareholders will own approximately 68% of the new company and Tokyo Electron shareholders approximately 32%.