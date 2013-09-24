© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

Toshiba completed its relocation to new facility in Thailand

Toshiba Semiconductor in Thailand (TST), has completed its relocation to a new semiconductor manufacturing facility and started mass production, marking the company's full recovery from the devastating flooding of 2011.

The new factory is located 140km north-east of Bangkok, in the 304 Industrial Park in Prachinburi. Construction started in July 2012, limited production began this April, and the facility is now operating at its current target capacity. At 1.4 times the size of the flood-damaged plant, the new facility will allow TST and Toshiba Group to secure operating efficiency and higher productivity. The new site also offers room for expansion.



TST was forced to halt production in October 2011 when its factory in the Bangkadi Industrial Park in Patumtani, immediately north of Bangkok, was inundated by flood waters. During this forced suspension of operations, Toshiba transferred production to its facilities in Japan and Malaysia, and utilized outsourcing. With the opening of the new TST facility, Toshiba plans to gradually reintegrate these relocated operations.