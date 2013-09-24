© spfotocz dreamstime.com

Micron and imec extend research collaboration

Imec and Micron Technology has signed a three-year extension of their strategic research collaboration on advanced CMOS scaling and expanded on additional joint research efforts.

Within this program, imec scientists do collaborative R&D in an open innovation mode on new materials, concepts, and process steps and integration for the sub-10nm node. As the results mature, they are fed into the companies’ own process and product development.



“We are elated to further extend and broaden our collaboration with Micron that started in 2006 when the company joined our core CMOS and flash memory research programs,” stated Luc Van den hove, president and CEO at imec. “Having a world-leading memory company as Micron as a partner brings valuable knowledge to our research. Our unique research environment harnesses the collective expertise and knowledge of the entire value chain, bringing together foundries, IDMs, fabless and fablite companies, packaging and assembly companies, and equipment and material suppliers to drive innovation and the development of new, competitive products.”



“We look forward to continuing our partnership with imec on technology R&D, exploring new device concepts and new materials that have the potential to enable advanced memory solutions for Micron in the future,” said Scott DeBoer, Micron Vice President of Research & Development.