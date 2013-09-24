Dual 13A µModule Regulator with Digital Interface

© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com Components | September 24, 2013
Target applications include optical transport systems, datacom and telecom switches and routers, industrial test equipment, robotics, RAID and enterprise systems where the cost of electrical utilities, cooling and maintenance are critical.
In addition to delivering power to a point-of-load, the LTM4676 features configurability and telemetry-monitoring of power and power management parameters over PMBus— an open standard I²C-based digital serial interface protocol. The LTM4676’s 2-wire serial interface allows outputs to be margined, tuned and ramped up and down at programmable slew rates with sequencing delay times.
Input and output currents and voltages, output power, temperature, uptime and peak values are readable. The device is comprised of fast, dual analog control loops, precision mixed-signal circuitry, EEPROM, power MOSFETs, inductors and supporting components housed in a 16 x 16 x 5.01mm BGA (ball grid array) package.
To evaluate the performance of the LTM4676, the LTpowerPlay GUI (graphic user interface, free to download), USB-to-PMBus converter and demo kits are available.
With +/-1% maximum DC output error over temperature, +/-2.5% current read back accuracy, integrated 16-bit delta-sigma ADC and EEPROM, the LTM4676 combines best-in-class analog switching regulator performance with precision mixed signal data acquisition.
The LTM4676 operates from a 4.5V to 26.5V input supply and steps down VIN to two outputs ranging from 0.5V up to 5.4V. Two channels can current share to provide up to 26A (i.e.,13A+13A as one output). As many as four LTM4676 devices can be multiphased to share current up to 100A output. At start-up, output voltages, switching frequency and channel phase angle assignments can be set by pin-strapping resistors.
The LTM4676 internal operating temperature range is from -40ºC to 125ºC. 1,000-piece price is $33.55 each.
- Dual 13A or Single 26A µModule Regulator with Fast Analog Control Loops & Digital Interface for Remote Power System Management
- +/-2.5% Current Read Back Accuracy, +/-1% Maximum DC Output Voltage Error Over Temperature
- 16 x 16 x 5.01mm BGA Package, Includes Inductors, Power MOSFETs, DC/DC Converter, Data Acquisition System & EEPROM
Readable Data:
- Temperature Input & Output Voltages, Input & Output Currents
- Peak Values, Faults & Warnings
- Fault Log Record Report
Writable Data:
- Output Voltage, Voltage Sequencing & Margining
- Digital Soft-Start/Stop Ramp
- Overvoltage, Undervoltage, Overtemperature, Warning & Fault Limits, Switching Frequency & Phasing
