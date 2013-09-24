© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Rambus expands agreement with Freescale

Rambus has signed an agreement with Freescale Semiconductor that expands the relationship between the companies. The agreement extends Freescale’s access to Rambus’ innovations for memory controllers and serial links.

Additionally, the expanded agreement provides Freescale with the ability to collaborate on Rambus’ resistive memory technology for embedded applications (eRRAM).



“We are pleased to expand our agreement with Freescale Semiconductor, a leader in embedded processing solutions,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president and general manager of the Memory and Interface Division at Rambus. “This agreement and our collaboration with Freescale exemplify our ability to provide additional value to Freescale with our eRRAM technology, and we look forward to our broadening relationship with the Freescale team.”



“Rambus’ resistive memory eRRAM technology promises to be a compelling solution for non-volatile memory in the embedded processing market, and we look forward to working with Rambus to jointly explore this technology,” said David Kramer, director, Freescale Discovery Labs, Freescale Semiconductor.



The expanded agreement extends the terms of the existing license agreement until 2018. Other terms of the agreement are confidential.