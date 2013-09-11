© ermess dreamstime.com

Arrow in an alliance with Intel

Arrow Electronics has expanded converged infrastructure support including dedicated resources and a strategic alliance with Intel to assist North America solution providers with x86 market opportunities.

Also, Arrow now offers presales engineering services, demand generation, education and specialized integration services specifically related to converged infrastructure solution sets through its multidimensional, segment-focused Empower enablement program.



“From our vantage point at the forefront of commercializing technology development, Arrow sees converged infrastructure solutions evolving and gaining traction in the data center,” said Sean Kerins, president of Arrow’s North American enterprise computing solutions segment. “Arrow is pleased to formalize our long-standing relationship with Intel and enhance the support we provide to solution providers through Arrow’s value-added services.”



Through the alliance with Intel, Arrow is launching a phased program called the “x86 Influencer Program” to empower solution providers to strengthen their Intel-based solutions sales business across North America.



“Our channel partners are tremendously important to Intel, so we constantly look for ways to empower and enable the channel to succeed in today's changing environment,” said Sharon Alt, managing director of North American channels and distribution at Intel. “The x86 Influencer Program will provide solution providers with a collaborative set of tools, training, collateral and sales support to drive x86 architecture into the enterprise server marketplace.”