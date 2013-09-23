© ermess dreamstime.com Components | September 23, 2013
AC Direct LED Driver ICs in volume production
TowerJazz and DMB Technology (DMBT) announced volume production and shipping of DMBT’s AC direct LED (light-emitting diode) driver IC using TowerJazz’s groundbreaking 700V BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) power management process.
AC direct LED driver ICs replace AC-DC converters or SMPS (switched-mode power supply) and controls power without the use of large capacitors and inductors over a range of AC input voltages. This enables a constant current IC for supplying current to a load regardless of input voltage variation.
“TowerJazz was among the very first foundries to develop a 700V BCD process, and through our collaboration with customers like DMBT, we have achieved volume production with this process and in turn, DMBT has strengthened its market position in the competitive LED lighting market.”
The rise of LED technology is affecting every part of the commercial lighting industry. The demand for affordability and improved quality are driving the widespread adoption of LEDs, and this single technology appears likely to surpass all others in nearly every metric of quality and efficiency. According to a 2013 report from Navigant Research, worldwide unit shipments of LED lamps will grow from 68 million in 2013 to 1.28 billion annually by 2021. The markets for every other lighting technology will contract over that period. According to Jesse Foote, research analyst, “LED lighting has already begun to enter the commercial market in significant volume, and will grow rapidly over the remainder of the decade.”
TowerJazz’s 700V BCD process provides a specialized device and design environment that is especially suited to LED lighting but also applicable to AC to DC converters as well as gate drivers for MOSFETs and IGBTs in applications such as electrical motors. This technology combines 6.5V, 16V and 26V CMOS for digital, analog and gate control blocks with 700V JFET, 450V and 700V NLDMOS for robust handling of 110v and 220V AC directly while maintaining a very low total layer-count and very good Rdson resulting in products with high performance and small die size.
“Our AC direct LED driver IC product using TowerJazz’s 700V BCD process is receiving very good reviews in terms of product efficiency and superior flicker function which is more advanced than other similar products presently on the market. TowerJazz made a significant contribution to this success by providing the required process and devices upon DMBT’s requests,” said Dr. Dong-Youl Jeong, DMB Technology's Chief Technology Officer, DMBT.
“LED lighting is a rising market worldwide and Korea is an important region for innovation of this technology. We are very pleased to be an integral player in the Korean market and work with leading-edge partners such as DMBT to enable their AC direct LED driver ICs,” said Michael Song, VP of Sales and President of TowerJazz Korea. “TowerJazz was among the very first foundries to develop a 700V BCD process, and through our collaboration with customers like DMBT, we have achieved volume production with this process and in turn, DMBT has strengthened its market position in the competitive LED lighting market.”
“TowerJazz was among the very first foundries to develop a 700V BCD process, and through our collaboration with customers like DMBT, we have achieved volume production with this process and in turn, DMBT has strengthened its market position in the competitive LED lighting market.”
The rise of LED technology is affecting every part of the commercial lighting industry. The demand for affordability and improved quality are driving the widespread adoption of LEDs, and this single technology appears likely to surpass all others in nearly every metric of quality and efficiency. According to a 2013 report from Navigant Research, worldwide unit shipments of LED lamps will grow from 68 million in 2013 to 1.28 billion annually by 2021. The markets for every other lighting technology will contract over that period. According to Jesse Foote, research analyst, “LED lighting has already begun to enter the commercial market in significant volume, and will grow rapidly over the remainder of the decade.”
TowerJazz’s 700V BCD process provides a specialized device and design environment that is especially suited to LED lighting but also applicable to AC to DC converters as well as gate drivers for MOSFETs and IGBTs in applications such as electrical motors. This technology combines 6.5V, 16V and 26V CMOS for digital, analog and gate control blocks with 700V JFET, 450V and 700V NLDMOS for robust handling of 110v and 220V AC directly while maintaining a very low total layer-count and very good Rdson resulting in products with high performance and small die size.
“Our AC direct LED driver IC product using TowerJazz’s 700V BCD process is receiving very good reviews in terms of product efficiency and superior flicker function which is more advanced than other similar products presently on the market. TowerJazz made a significant contribution to this success by providing the required process and devices upon DMBT’s requests,” said Dr. Dong-Youl Jeong, DMB Technology's Chief Technology Officer, DMBT.
“LED lighting is a rising market worldwide and Korea is an important region for innovation of this technology. We are very pleased to be an integral player in the Korean market and work with leading-edge partners such as DMBT to enable their AC direct LED driver ICs,” said Michael Song, VP of Sales and President of TowerJazz Korea. “TowerJazz was among the very first foundries to develop a 700V BCD process, and through our collaboration with customers like DMBT, we have achieved volume production with this process and in turn, DMBT has strengthened its market position in the competitive LED lighting market.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments