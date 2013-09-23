© luchschen dreamstime.com Components | September 23, 2013
Automotive 2.5D Display Controllers with 300MHz ARM Core
Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) has launched three new intelligent display processors for automotive instrument clusters with TFT LCD sizes from (typically) 3-inch to 8-inch.
The Capricorn-Bt0, Capricorn-Bt1 and Capricorn-C0 – which feature the automotive industry’s fastest ARM® Cortex™-R4 core – can manage advanced graphics and conventional stepper motor gauges in hardware from a single IC. In addition, the devices help designers to reduce the external memory needed for image storage.
Toshiba’s new Capricorn derivatives combine a high-performance ARM Cortex™-R4 core running at 300MHz with on-board graphics engines and a built in graphics display controller (GDC). An integrated intelligent stepper motor controller allows each device to also drive needles on speedometers, rev counters and other conventional instrument gauges. All three devices can deliver 3D-style effects without the expense of a 3D GPU.
The Capricorn-Bt0 IC supports a single display, while Capricorn-Bt1 and Capricorn-C0 have two independent display controllers. This makes the Bt1 and C0 ideal for instrument clusters with two displays or, for example, designs that combine a cluster TFT LCD with a head up display (HUD). A built-in ‘2.5D’ graphics accelerator supports key graphics functions such as warping, blitting, scaling, drawing and perspective transformation.
The latter makes 3D effects including ‘Cover Flow’ and mirroring possible, realizing true perspective viewing. Hardware bitmap rotation with an angle resolution of just 0.1° precision combines with high-quality filtering and a patented stroboscope compensation technique for the smooth graphical representation of dials, rapidly rotating pointers and other animations.
Toshiba has expanded the image handling capability of its latest Capricorn processors through support for ‘on-the-fly’ decoding of the high-compression PNG data format. Implementing a multiple stream PNG decoder engine allows direct use of PNG images for graphics operations and direct display. This reduces memory and bandwidth requirements. Use of the MagicSquare© dithering unit IP helps to further reduce cost by making it possible to realize perfect dithering of 24-bit graphics on an 18- or 16-bit display.
The new Capricorn devices incorporate a variety of safety features including a display read-back function, protection in accordance with AUTOSAR (Automotive Open System Architecture) 4.0, and error correction (ECC). Each device also incorporates Toshiba’s Security Module (TSM) supporting SHE (Secure Hardware Extension). This IP was developed at the company’s European LSI Development Centre (ELDEC) and meets standards aimed at protecting vehicle electronics against hacking, tampering and software theft.
Memory requirements are addressed via 768KBytes + 64kBytes of embedded RAM and interfaces for external DRAM. Connectivity includes CAN, I2C and I2S interfaces, with the Bt1 and C0 offering an additional Media-LB interface. Onboard capabilities also include a window-watchdog timer, self-calibrating RTC, PWM functionality, and up to 4MB Flash memory.
The Capricorn-Bt0 is supplied in a BGA244 package while the Capricorn-Bt1 and Capricorn-C0 are in BGA324 packages.
Toshiba’s new Capricorn derivatives combine a high-performance ARM Cortex™-R4 core running at 300MHz with on-board graphics engines and a built in graphics display controller (GDC). An integrated intelligent stepper motor controller allows each device to also drive needles on speedometers, rev counters and other conventional instrument gauges. All three devices can deliver 3D-style effects without the expense of a 3D GPU.
The Capricorn-Bt0 IC supports a single display, while Capricorn-Bt1 and Capricorn-C0 have two independent display controllers. This makes the Bt1 and C0 ideal for instrument clusters with two displays or, for example, designs that combine a cluster TFT LCD with a head up display (HUD). A built-in ‘2.5D’ graphics accelerator supports key graphics functions such as warping, blitting, scaling, drawing and perspective transformation.
The latter makes 3D effects including ‘Cover Flow’ and mirroring possible, realizing true perspective viewing. Hardware bitmap rotation with an angle resolution of just 0.1° precision combines with high-quality filtering and a patented stroboscope compensation technique for the smooth graphical representation of dials, rapidly rotating pointers and other animations.
Toshiba has expanded the image handling capability of its latest Capricorn processors through support for ‘on-the-fly’ decoding of the high-compression PNG data format. Implementing a multiple stream PNG decoder engine allows direct use of PNG images for graphics operations and direct display. This reduces memory and bandwidth requirements. Use of the MagicSquare© dithering unit IP helps to further reduce cost by making it possible to realize perfect dithering of 24-bit graphics on an 18- or 16-bit display.
The new Capricorn devices incorporate a variety of safety features including a display read-back function, protection in accordance with AUTOSAR (Automotive Open System Architecture) 4.0, and error correction (ECC). Each device also incorporates Toshiba’s Security Module (TSM) supporting SHE (Secure Hardware Extension). This IP was developed at the company’s European LSI Development Centre (ELDEC) and meets standards aimed at protecting vehicle electronics against hacking, tampering and software theft.
Memory requirements are addressed via 768KBytes + 64kBytes of embedded RAM and interfaces for external DRAM. Connectivity includes CAN, I2C and I2S interfaces, with the Bt1 and C0 offering an additional Media-LB interface. Onboard capabilities also include a window-watchdog timer, self-calibrating RTC, PWM functionality, and up to 4MB Flash memory.
The Capricorn-Bt0 is supplied in a BGA244 package while the Capricorn-Bt1 and Capricorn-C0 are in BGA324 packages.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments