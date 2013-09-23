110V LED Controller with Spread Spectrum Frequency Modulation

© rob hill dreamstime.com

Linear Technology announces the LT3795, a 110V, high-side current sense DC/DC converter designed to regulate a current or voltage to a constant value, ideal for driving high brightness (HB) LEDs. Its 4.5V to 110V input voltage range.

Summary of Features: LT3795

3000:1 True Color PWM™ Dimming

Wide Input Voltage Range: 4.5V to 110V

Input & Output Current Reporting

PMOS Switch Driver for PWM & Output Disconnect

Internal Spread Spectrum Frequency Modulation

±2% Constant Voltage Regulation

±3% Constant Current Regulation:

0V ≤ VOUT ≤ 110V

Programmable Input Current limit

CTRL Inputs Linearly Adjust LED Current

Adjustable Frequency: 100kHz to 1MHz

Programmable Open LED Protection with OPENLED Flag

Short-Circuit Protection & SHORTLED Flag

Programmable Undervoltage Lockout with Hysteresis

Soft-Start with Programmable Fault Restart Timer

C/10 Detection for Battery Charging

Available in 28-Lead TSSOP Package

The LT3795 uses an external low side N-channel MOSFET and can drive up to 90V of white LEDs from a nominal 12V input, delivering in excess of 50 watts. Spread spectrum frequency modulation reduces EMI emissions, while an internal PMOS switch driver delivers robust short-circuit protection in boost and buck-boost topologies.The LT3795 incorporates a high-side current sense, enabling it to be used in boost, buck, buck-boost or SEPIC topologies. Additionally it offers current both input and output current limiting and monitoring for added reliability and design flexibility. The LT3795 can deliver efficiencies of over 94% in boost mode, minimizing the need for external heat sinking.A frequency adjust pin permits the user to program the frequency between 100kHz and 1MHz, optimizing efficiency while minimizing external component size and cost. Combined with a thermally enhanced TSSOP-28 package, the LT3795 offers a very compact HB LED driver or charger solution.The LT3795 uses PWM dimming, which delivers constant LED color with dimming ranges of up to 3,000:1. For less demanding dimming requirements, the CTRL pin can be used to offer a 10:1 analog dimming range. Its fixed frequency, current mode architecture offers stable operation over a wide range of supply and output voltages.Robust open and short-circuit protection maximize overall system reliability, while C/10 detection optimizes both battery and SuperCap charging designs. Additional features include input and output current reporting, frequency synchronization, programmable UVLO and a programmable fault restart timer.The LT3795EFE is available in a thermally enhanced TSSOP-28 package. Pricing starts at $3.45 each. An extended temperature version or I grade, the LT3795IFE, is also available with pricing starting at $3.86 each. Finally, a high temperature, or H grade, the LT3795HFE is available, the pricing starts at $4.11 each. All prices are in 1,000-piece quantities and all versions are available from stock.