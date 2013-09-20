© yury asotov dreamstime.com

SILICA appoints Mario Orlandi Vice President Sales & Marketing Europe

SILICA, an Avnet company, announces that Mario Orlandi has been promoted to the role of vice president of sales and marketing for Europe.

This appointment is part of SILICA’s focused growth strategy and is an important step that will contribute to solidify the company’s position as one of the largest semiconductor distributors in Europe.



In this new role Mario Orlandi will be responsible for the strategic direction and leadership of SILICA’s sales and application engineer team, including the execution of demand creation and design support strategies across Europe.



“Over the past 12 years, SILICA has grown to become a premier distributor in Europe, we have achieved record breaking revenues, continuously expanded our market share and design support capabilities,” said Miguel Fernandez, SILICA president. “With his proven experience and leadership skills, Mario is the perfect candidate as we continue executing on our strategy. His drive, extensive relationships and his in-depth knowledge of our business, sales and marketing operations make him the ideal choice for this position.”



Most recently, Mario Orlandi was regional vice president South Europe (France, Italy, Iberia) and also assumed the role as vice president marketing for SILICA.