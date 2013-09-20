© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

Agilent Names Robert Cantrell as Vice President and Treasurer

Robert Cantrell has been named vice president and treasurer at Agilent Technologies.

Cantrell replaces Neil Dougherty, who is CFO-designate of the new electronic measurement company to be formed by the separation of Agilent into two publicly traded companies.



In his new position, Cantrell will be responsible for Agilent’s Treasury and Investor Relations functions. He will report to Agilent Senior Vice President and CFO Didier Hirsch. Most recently, Cantrell was operational CFO for Agilent’s electronic measurement business.



Alicia Rodriguez, vice president, Investor Relations, will continue in that role, reporting to Cantrell during the transition to split the company. She has been named vice-president-designate, Internal Audit, for the new electronic measurement company.



“Robert brings deep financial expertise to his new position,” said Hirsch. “He will play a key role in shaping the financial profile and structure of the new Agilent and in telling our story to investors as we become a company focused on life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets.”