Boingo Wireless to acquire AWG

Boingo Wireless has entered into an agreement to acquire Advanced Wireless Group (AWG).

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2013. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“Wireless infrastructure at the airport has become more than an Internet connection for travelers; it is a primary touch-point between the airport and its passengers,” said David Hagan, CEO of Boingo Wireless. “Adding AWG’s airport portfolio to our own will help us to reach scale more quickly with a wide array of services that leverage the wireless infrastructure to help airports better serve those passengers.”



“As the operational benefits of wireless-based services become more recognized, the combined resources of the two leaders in airport Wi-Fi can bring them to market faster than either one of us alone,” said Scott Phillips, president and CEO of Advanced Wireless Group. “Airport administrators want tools that give them actionable information – we can provide that better together.”