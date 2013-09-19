© 3quarks dreamstime.com Business | September 19, 2013
Brian Ellison elected to IDEA Board of Trustees
America II Electronics' president, Brian Ellison, has been elected to IDEA’s Board of Trustees. Ellison has been with America II for 10 years and, as president, is responsible for the company’s business in North America and Europe.
The Independent Distributors of Electronics Association (IDEA) is a trade association made up of executives from independent distributors who have historically invested in recognizing their customers’ requirements and delivering economical means to fulfill those requirements and advance the industry’s standards. The goal of the board is to provide oversight and management direction to the association. Participation is made of the elected board members, as well as the IDEA Executive Director and anyone on the IDEA staff who the director or the board deem to be contributory.
“The independent channel is extremely important to the electronics industry,” said Ellison. “There are more OEMs and EMS companies using the channel than ever before. It’s estimated that 80 percent of the world’s top contract manufacturers work with independent distributors in some fashion. So the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the channel is particularly heartening. The board truly brings value to the entire supply chain, and I’m privileged to be a part of it.”
Each board member is expected to bring concerns and issues that affect the channel — whether they are existing concerns, developing concerns, or perceived concerns — to the board’s attention. Together the appointed members will assist in research and discussion in an effort to provide answers and solutions to each concern, with the objective of furthering the channel’s standing in the industry.
“An IDEA board member represents leadership in the industry,” said IDEA Executive Director, Debra Eggeman. “We seek individuals who are not only part of the distribution channel, but those who are passionate advocates to address the needs of the electronics industry as a whole. Mr. Ellison clearly fits that description and we’re excited to have him on board.”
