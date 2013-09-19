© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

STMicroelectronics in the 'pebble'

STMicroelectronics has announced that itsSTM32microcontroller is the brain controlling the innovative Pebble Smartwatch for iPhone and Android.

The Pebble Smartwatch seamlessly connects to iPhone and Android smartphones using Bluetooth to alert users with a silent vibration to incoming calls, emails and text messages.



In addition to providing the 32-bit performance and processing capacity required for advanced signal processing, the STM32 microcontroller architecture delivers real-time responsiveness, exceptional power efficiency, and highly integrated peripherals and memory required for the most demanding embedded applications, the company writes.



"The initial interest from consumers for this category-creating device shows that people are looking for an interactive experience in a fashionable and exceptionally functional product", said Tony Keirouz, Vice President Marketing and Applications at STMicroelectronics Americas Region. "Pebbles choice of our STM32 microcontroller technology demonstrates how effectively our microcontroller brains have revolutionized electronic product design by redefining familiar design tradeoffs such as performance, cost, power consumption, ease of use and scalability."