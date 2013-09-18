© ingrid prats dreamstime.com Business | September 18, 2013
Rutronik lays the foundation for further growth
With the symbolic breaking of ground for a new storage and logistics centre, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has now laid the foundation for continued above-average growth.
The new storage and logistics centre expands the existing warehouse in Eisingen close to Rutronik's headquarters in Ispringen near Pforzheim. It adds 9,000 square metres of floor space, giving Rutronik more than twice as much space as previously. And the space is not only bigger. Together with the industrial buildings specialist Vollack, Rutronik has developed a concept that employs shorter routes and more effective procedures to further streamline internal logistics processes.
As a result, Rutronik can process and deliver orders more quickly. A goods receipt department as well as a 2-storey administration area for offices and meeting rooms are integrated into the warehouse and order-picking hall. Some 100 additional employees are set to boost the current workforce of 120 at Eisingen.
Rutronik commissioned Vollack GmbH & Co. KG from Karlsruhe to design, plan and implement the project. The project manager at Rutronik is Helmut Rudel, President of Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH. The turning of the first sod marks the official start of construction work, which is due to complete in autumn 2014. "The new building marks yet another milestone in the history of Rutronik. This significant investment creates the foundation that will enable us to meet current and future requirements and, therefore, to ensure the continued success of Rutronik," explains Helmut Rudel. "Our complex conveyor technology and the high degree of automation represent a challenge for which the experience provided by Vollack is extremely helpful."
The storage and logistics centre covers approximately 8,600 square metres of storage and order-picking space. In addition, there are three raised storage areas totalling approximately 6,000 square metres. The new facility can accommodate up to 11,000 pallet spaces, some 90,000 standard shelf spaces and an order buffer with approximately 3,000 storage locations. The very latest building and energy technology is integrated to ensure maximum energy efficiency and the roof features a photovoltaic system. The future-proof and sustainable design includes the option of upgrading two concrete ceilings for use for different purposes later on.
"The new building is our gift to us to mark the company's 40th anniversary. We have a tradition of acting promptly to ensure that we can meet the customer needs of tomorrow and stay one step ahead of the competition," says Thomas Rudel, Chairman of the Executive Management at Rutronik.
"Due to our continuous above-average growth to date and our global orientation since 2010, we have reached the capacity limits of our existing premises. To create space for future growth, we have decided to make this significant investment. It is also particularly challenging to plan, construct and move into the new storage facility while ensuring that customers do not notice any changes in our day-to-day operations - apart from shorter delivery times once we are up and running in the new logistics centre. For this reason, I am delighted that my father Helmut Rudel has assumed overall project management responsibility. This means I can be sure that we will successfully complete it."
As a result, Rutronik can process and deliver orders more quickly. A goods receipt department as well as a 2-storey administration area for offices and meeting rooms are integrated into the warehouse and order-picking hall. Some 100 additional employees are set to boost the current workforce of 120 at Eisingen.
Rutronik commissioned Vollack GmbH & Co. KG from Karlsruhe to design, plan and implement the project. The project manager at Rutronik is Helmut Rudel, President of Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH. The turning of the first sod marks the official start of construction work, which is due to complete in autumn 2014. "The new building marks yet another milestone in the history of Rutronik. This significant investment creates the foundation that will enable us to meet current and future requirements and, therefore, to ensure the continued success of Rutronik," explains Helmut Rudel. "Our complex conveyor technology and the high degree of automation represent a challenge for which the experience provided by Vollack is extremely helpful."
The storage and logistics centre covers approximately 8,600 square metres of storage and order-picking space. In addition, there are three raised storage areas totalling approximately 6,000 square metres. The new facility can accommodate up to 11,000 pallet spaces, some 90,000 standard shelf spaces and an order buffer with approximately 3,000 storage locations. The very latest building and energy technology is integrated to ensure maximum energy efficiency and the roof features a photovoltaic system. The future-proof and sustainable design includes the option of upgrading two concrete ceilings for use for different purposes later on.
"The new building is our gift to us to mark the company's 40th anniversary. We have a tradition of acting promptly to ensure that we can meet the customer needs of tomorrow and stay one step ahead of the competition," says Thomas Rudel, Chairman of the Executive Management at Rutronik.
"Due to our continuous above-average growth to date and our global orientation since 2010, we have reached the capacity limits of our existing premises. To create space for future growth, we have decided to make this significant investment. It is also particularly challenging to plan, construct and move into the new storage facility while ensuring that customers do not notice any changes in our day-to-day operations - apart from shorter delivery times once we are up and running in the new logistics centre. For this reason, I am delighted that my father Helmut Rudel has assumed overall project management responsibility. This means I can be sure that we will successfully complete it."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments