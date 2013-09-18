© werner de coster dreamstime.com Components | September 18, 2013
element14 and Microchip partner
element14, partnering with Microchip Technology Inc. launched its new Arduino compatible chipKIT Pi Expansion Board in collaboration with element14 and volunteers from the chipKIT and Arduino communities.
Pre-registration is available for the chipKIT Pi Expansion Board, priced at $28, which will be available in the final week of September from Newark element14 and MCM in North America, Farnell element14 in Europe, CPC in the UK and Ireland, and element14 in Asia Pacific.
element14’s chipKIT Pi Expansion Board is the world’s first to enable the development of 3.3V Arduino compatible applications for the Raspberry Pi using a 32-bit, high-performance MCU in a prototyping-friendly package. This open source tool enables users to benefit from the PIC32 MCU’s high performance, memory and integrated peripherals while using the basic hobbyist prototyping equipment that is found in most home workshops.
The chipKIT Pi can interface directly to the Raspberry Pi I/O Expansion header without any additional components, reducing both cost and design complexity. Users can also tap into the large repository of available Arduino tutorials, reference materials, curriculum and more, to create a diverse array of designs.
“The chipKIT Pi’s advanced features simplify Arduino based application development for the Raspberry Pi,” said Derek Carlson, Microchip’s vice president of Development Tools. “This new expansion board also adds large memory space, fast performance and integrated peripherals for human-interface, audio-processing and advanced-control applications.”
Claire Doyle, Global Head of Raspberry Pi, also commented: “We are delighted to partner with Microchip to develop the chipKIT Pi Expansion Board. We are excited by the board’s high level of performance, memory and integrated peripherals, which allow users to create applications with a high level of functionality while using prototyping-friendly 32-bit MCU packages.”
element14’s chipKIT Pi Expansion Board is the world’s first to enable the development of 3.3V Arduino compatible applications for the Raspberry Pi using a 32-bit, high-performance MCU in a prototyping-friendly package. This open source tool enables users to benefit from the PIC32 MCU’s high performance, memory and integrated peripherals while using the basic hobbyist prototyping equipment that is found in most home workshops.
The chipKIT Pi can interface directly to the Raspberry Pi I/O Expansion header without any additional components, reducing both cost and design complexity. Users can also tap into the large repository of available Arduino tutorials, reference materials, curriculum and more, to create a diverse array of designs.
“The chipKIT Pi’s advanced features simplify Arduino based application development for the Raspberry Pi,” said Derek Carlson, Microchip’s vice president of Development Tools. “This new expansion board also adds large memory space, fast performance and integrated peripherals for human-interface, audio-processing and advanced-control applications.”
Claire Doyle, Global Head of Raspberry Pi, also commented: “We are delighted to partner with Microchip to develop the chipKIT Pi Expansion Board. We are excited by the board’s high level of performance, memory and integrated peripherals, which allow users to create applications with a high level of functionality while using prototyping-friendly 32-bit MCU packages.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments