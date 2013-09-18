© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Thinfilm names Dr. Peter Fischer as its Chief Product Officer

Dr. Peter Fischer will join Thinfilm as its new Chief Product Officer, serving as the company's technical lead in Product Marketing and Business Development.

"Dr. Fischer is an acknowledged leader in the commercialization and scale-up of Printed Electronics. With his substantial industry experience in both printed and semiconductor production processes, he will be an important asset for Thinfilm as we move our products into market," - says Dr. Davor Sutija, CEO.



Dr. Fischer's previous assignments include CTO at Plastic Logic, and earlier in his career, Director, Back-end Products at Qimonda and Senior Manager, Process Integration at Infineon Technologies.



He is expected to take up his position later this year.