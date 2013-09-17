© albert lozano dreamstime.com Components | September 17, 2013
ALPS mass produces 'RDCC0 Series' magnetic rotary sensor
ALPS ELECTRIC EUROPE GmbH has developed the “RDCC0 Series” rotary sensor for angle detection in devices such as foot controllers (pedals). Mass production commenced in August 2013.
Foot controllers for products like sewing machines, musical instruments and amusement machines need to be able to accurately determine the angle of the pressed pedal.
In regard to position and angle detection, there is a demand for rotary sensors that are able to determine how much a mechanism moves with high precision and which possess high durability for ongoing use over a long period.
Many of the most commonly used rotary sensors are resistive sensors that perform detection through contact and their precision and durability can be improved only to a certain extent, limited by the effects of abrasion and noise caused by sliding. This means there is a growing need for rotary sensors capable of non-contact angle detection for use in equipment demanding long life and high precision.
ALPS has developed the RDCC0 Series non-contact magnetic rotary sensor and started mass-producing the sensor in August. Use of an ALPS-developed high-precision magnetic element enables accurate angle detection and linearity of ±2%. Furthermore, the non-contact design eliminates contact abrasion, contributing to a long operating life of 10 million cycles, compared to one million cycles for normal rotary sensors.
The RDCC0 Series also has screw holes and a connector terminal on the side, allowing it to be integrated into end products without a PCB. This helps to reduce the customer’s soldering workload and improve freedom in equipment design.
Features - Non-Contact Magnetic Rotary Sensor Achieving High Precision and Long Life
- Use of magnetic element enables high-precision, non-contact detection
- Long operating life of 10 million cycles
- Screw holes and connector terminal for easy installation
Specifications
- Model: RDCC0 Series
- Dimensions (diameter × D): 24mm diam. (excl. screw hole section) × 32mm (incl. shaft)
- Mechanical angle of rotation: 360°
- Electrical angle:±15°
- Linearity: ±2%
- Rated voltage: 5V
- Output voltage range: 0.3 - 4.3V
- Operating temperature range: 0 to 50°C
In regard to position and angle detection, there is a demand for rotary sensors that are able to determine how much a mechanism moves with high precision and which possess high durability for ongoing use over a long period.
Many of the most commonly used rotary sensors are resistive sensors that perform detection through contact and their precision and durability can be improved only to a certain extent, limited by the effects of abrasion and noise caused by sliding. This means there is a growing need for rotary sensors capable of non-contact angle detection for use in equipment demanding long life and high precision.
ALPS has developed the RDCC0 Series non-contact magnetic rotary sensor and started mass-producing the sensor in August. Use of an ALPS-developed high-precision magnetic element enables accurate angle detection and linearity of ±2%. Furthermore, the non-contact design eliminates contact abrasion, contributing to a long operating life of 10 million cycles, compared to one million cycles for normal rotary sensors.
The RDCC0 Series also has screw holes and a connector terminal on the side, allowing it to be integrated into end products without a PCB. This helps to reduce the customer’s soldering workload and improve freedom in equipment design.
Features - Non-Contact Magnetic Rotary Sensor Achieving High Precision and Long Life
- Use of magnetic element enables high-precision, non-contact detection
- Long operating life of 10 million cycles
- Screw holes and connector terminal for easy installation
Specifications
- Model: RDCC0 Series
- Dimensions (diameter × D): 24mm diam. (excl. screw hole section) × 32mm (incl. shaft)
- Mechanical angle of rotation: 360°
- Electrical angle:±15°
- Linearity: ±2%
- Rated voltage: 5V
- Output voltage range: 0.3 - 4.3V
- Operating temperature range: 0 to 50°C
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments