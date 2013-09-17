© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Kontron's Cab-n-Connect Wireless Access Point selected by Row 44

Kontron's Cab-n-Connect Wireless Access Point (CWAP) has been selected by Row 44 for its high-speed Wi-Fi installations.

Kontron is already the exclusive provider of Server Management Units (SMUs) and the Modem Data Units (MDUs) to Row 44 for its In-Flight Broadband System deployments with its customers, including Southwest Airlines, Norwegian Air Shuttle and Mango Airlines, said Andy Mason, Commercial Avionics Business Line Manager at Kontron. Cab-n-Connect is specifically designed to satisfy the increased connectivity expectations of today's passengers while also meeting strict size, weight and cost restrictions of commercial airlines and we are happy to be providing this exciting technology to Row 44's customers as well.



Row 44 has found an excellent technology partner in Kontron. We selected the Cab-n-Connect CWAP for its connectivity performance and reliability, said Jim Costello, Vice President, Engineering at Row 44. Our high-speed Wi-Fi equipment is the optimum solution for our customers around the world because Row 44 provides the only device-based service that operates over land and water to keep passengers entertained and connected.