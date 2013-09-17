© snehitdesign dreamstime.com

Allegro Microsystems: Single LNB regulator IC

The new A8304 from Allegro MicroSystems Europe is the latest member of a family of single low-noise block regulator (LNBR) ICs for satellite receiver applications.

The new device is a monolithic linear and switching voltage regulator which is specifically designed to provide the power and interface signals to an LNB down-converter via coaxial cable.



The A8304 requires few external components, with the boost switch and compensation circuitry integrated into the device. The 704 kHz switching frequency and user-controlled output current limit minimise the size of the passive filtering components.



An I2C™-compatible interface provides control capabilities for complex system requirements, as well as diagnostic information for system fault reporting. A “sleep” pin is also available to maximise power savings and to quickly shut down the device if required, without using I2C™ control. New control features for output source and sink current are also incorporated.



The A8304SESTR-T is provided in a very small 3 × 3 mm QFN package (suffix ES) with exposed pad for thermal dissipation. It is lead (Pb) free, with 100% matt tin leadframe plating.