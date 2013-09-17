© luchschen dreamstime.com

Set-top box processors from STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics has introduced an upgrade to its Software Development Kit 2 (SDK2) that allows the development of Android-compliant devices and supports the latest Google services for TV.

Currently, consumers can access Google services for TV by connecting a “buddy box” between the existing set-top box (STB) and TV. ST’s new SDK2-Android v10.0 release will allow STB manufacturers to offer a simple solution that pre-integrates support for Google services for TV, combining OTT (over-the-top) content and traditional premium Pay-TV content, without requiring consumers to buy additional equipment.



The SDK2-Android v10 enables software development based on Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean). The development kit is now rolling out across ST’s latest set-top box and home gateway processors, from the flagship STiH416 (Orly) to the recently introduced ‘Cannes’ (STiH3xx) and ‘Monaco’ (STiH407/STiH410/STiH412) families. The STiH416 fully supports the security requirements of Google services for TV and has passed the certification of the leading CA (Conditional Access) providers required to deploy any Pay-TV services in the world.



“ST is uniquely positioned to support Pay-TV service operators looking at deploying Google services for TV on their network. Our STB and Gateway processors are the only solutions on the market able to support the latest CA requirements and Android version,” said Yannick Paillard, Strategic Partnerships Director, Unified Platform Division, STMicroelectronics. “Integration of all the required hardware security in all our STB processors makes this exciting scenario possible.”



SDK2-Android v10 is available now, and will be available for any ARM®-based processors for STB and Home Gateway from ST.