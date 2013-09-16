© photographer dreamstime.com Components | September 16, 2013
PIC microcontroller integrating 16-bit ADC, 10 Msps ADC, DAC, USB & LCD
Microchip announces a new family of microcontrollers (MCUs), the PIC24FJ128GC010.
The PIC24FJ128GC010 family includes an integrated LCD display driver that provides the ability to drive up to 472 segments with information-rich user displays that include scrolling alphanumeric banners. Integrated USB supports the uploading of clinical data for medical equipment and can act as a service/data port for industrial equipment. Capacitive touch sensing is supported with an on-chip mTouch peripheral.
The integration of a 16-bit ADC, USB and LCD into a single low-power MCU allows for very small form-factor battery-powered applications. The PIC24FJ128GC010 family represents a significant cost reduction over a multi-chip implementation, enabling lower noise, faster throughput, smaller PCB size, and faster time to market.
The PIC24FJ128GC010 family is supported by Microchip’s Starter Kit for PIC24F Intelligent.Integrated.Analog (DM240015) which is being offered for a special introductory price of $89.99 for a limited time. This kit is focused on the family’s integrated analog to preserve signal integrity. It provides 95% of what designers need to develop a handheld analog prototype - all they need to do is add sensors.
The new PIC24FJ128GC010 MCU family is available today for sampling and volume production. The PIC24FJ128GC010 (128 KB Flash) and PIC24FJ64GC010 (64 KB Flash) are available in 100-pin TQFP and 121-pin BGA packages. The PIC24FJ128GC006 (128 KB Flash) and PIC24FJ64GC006 (64 KB Flash) are available in 64-pin TQFP and QFN packages.
